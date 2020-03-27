Capital World Investors Acquires 1,827,614 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,605,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,827,614 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 3.27% of Yandex worth $461,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yandex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in shares of Yandex by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 43,207 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 46,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Yandex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 235,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yandex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.72.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.02, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.28. Yandex NV has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The business had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $20.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex NV will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

