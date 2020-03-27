Capital World Investors Acquires 9,669 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,099,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.28% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $287,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IDXX. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 7,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.3% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IDXX opened at $225.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.95. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $296.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 0.82.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.60 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.86.

In related news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total value of $11,493,167.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 847,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

