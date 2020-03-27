Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.57% of Caterpillar worth $463,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $14,912,310,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,156,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,197,656,000 after purchasing an additional 909,436 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Caterpillar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,780,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $705,943,000 after purchasing an additional 230,181 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,768,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,888 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 702.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,510,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAT shares. Cfra downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.44.

CAT stock opened at $110.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $150.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.26.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

