Capital World Investors Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,527 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.96% of Moody’s worth $429,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 207.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 279,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $224.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total transaction of $993,320.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from to in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

