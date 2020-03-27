Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 100.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,381,738 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.65% of Waste Management worth $313,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. King Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,044.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM opened at $96.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.65. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.43.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

