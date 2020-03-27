Capital World Investors Boosts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 810.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 2,270,456 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 1.54% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $386,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,353,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $843,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 205,254 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $148.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.87.

NYSE PXD opened at $74.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 21.52%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

