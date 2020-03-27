Capital World Investors Cuts Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892,321 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.46% of Constellation Brands worth $532,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after acquiring an additional 334,527 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,469 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,240,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,458,000 after acquiring an additional 42,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,393,000 after acquiring an additional 15,999 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

NYSE:STZ opened at $140.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.76. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Locke III sold 8,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.50, for a total value of $1,696,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,672,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.