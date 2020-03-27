Capital World Investors Grows Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND)

Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,287,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,962,643 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 10.18% of Floor & Decor worth $522,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 29.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 255,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,050,000 after purchasing an additional 58,378 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,290,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,016,000.

FND stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day moving average is $47.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.55. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $24.36 and a 1-year high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from to in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

