Capital World Investors Has $267.80 Million Stock Holdings in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,449,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,537,305 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 6.71% of Alcoa worth $267,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AA. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alcoa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alcoa by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Alcoa by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 15,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth $25,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AA shares. B. Riley downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

