Capital World Investors Has $302.25 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 58.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,608,564 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332,875 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.62% of EOG Resources worth $302,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in EOG Resources by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 901,796 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $75,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,192 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in EOG Resources by 886.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,578,265 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $132,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,343 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,082,996 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $760,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,620 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,201,688 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,362,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,145 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,587,278 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $551,750,000 after acquiring an additional 873,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $37.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $107.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

In related news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $78.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

