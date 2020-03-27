Capital World Investors Has $345.13 Million Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Capital World Investors lessened its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,279,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102,869 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.89% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $345,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,500,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,127,000 after buying an additional 717,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,815,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,472,000 after purchasing an additional 376,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,312,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,876 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,253,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,641,000 after purchasing an additional 228,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

MLCO stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $11.34 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This is an increase from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

MLCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.27.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

