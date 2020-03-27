Capital World Investors Has $389.43 Million Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 100.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,231 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.30% of Guidewire Software worth $389,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 181.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWRE. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.20.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $178,634.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,008.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $2,230,141.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,732 shares of company stock worth $5,102,018. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWRE opened at $83.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 6.84. Guidewire Software Inc has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $124.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.32. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $173.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

