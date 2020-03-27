Capital World Investors Has $451.31 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,711,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 634,947 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 9.77% of Grand Canyon Education worth $451,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 213.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOPE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.54. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a one year low of $57.89 and a one year high of $132.72.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

