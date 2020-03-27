Capital World Investors Has $486.15 Million Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Capital World Investors grew its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 81.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,433,896 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 0.78% of VMware worth $486,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of VMware by 558.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 204 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $124.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.81 and its 200-day moving average is $148.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $206.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of VMware from to in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of VMware from to in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.77.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.