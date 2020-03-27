Capital World Investors Has $501.90 Million Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,345,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.83% of PACCAR worth $501,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth approximately $917,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 154.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after buying an additional 135,329 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 537,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 22,995 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 579,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,542,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 34.9% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,485,000 after buying an additional 64,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

PCAR opened at $60.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.21. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $49.11 and a twelve month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total transaction of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PCAR. Cowen upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.46.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

