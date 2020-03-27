Capital World Investors Has $509.46 Million Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,549,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 4.81% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $509,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.79.

NYSE PKG opened at $87.27 on Friday. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.42.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

