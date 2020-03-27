Capital World Investors Has $528.88 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,944,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,246 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 0.92% of Illinois Tool Works worth $528,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $150.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day moving average is $169.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.94 and a fifty-two week high of $190.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.71.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

