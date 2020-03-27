Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,460,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned 1.21% of Analog Devices worth $530,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after purchasing an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,859,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,660,296,000 after purchasing an additional 82,951 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 3,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $115.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $127.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 48.16%.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total value of $2,399,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,483,215.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,843 shares of company stock worth $5,623,586 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

