Capital World Investors Increases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,403,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.19% of Walt Disney worth $492,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $19,548,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 19,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 157,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,539,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.5% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.77.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

