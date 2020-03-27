Capital World Investors Increases Stock Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Capital World Investors boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,348 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.83% of FleetCor Technologies worth $457,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 33.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 23,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,860,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 5.2% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the third quarter worth $893,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 72,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,731,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FLT opened at $212.36 on Friday. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.51 and a 52 week high of $329.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.56.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 33.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup downgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.65.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

