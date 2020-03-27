Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Capital World Investors trimmed its position in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,799,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,958,989 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.11% of Teck Resources worth $291,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Teck Resources by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 60,907.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,527 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Teck Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 49.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TECK opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. Teck Resources Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. On average, analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.76%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TECK. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.96.

Teck Resources Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

