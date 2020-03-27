Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Capital World Investors reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,377,416 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 3.33% of Diamondback Energy worth $495,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. AXA raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 149,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 61,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 64,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,585 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

In related news, CEO Travis D. Stice purchased 17,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.23 per share, for a total transaction of $81,842.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $14.55 and a 52-week high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

