Capital World Investors Makes New Investment in Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG)

Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Stars Group Inc (NASDAQ:TSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,791,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,371,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.05% of Stars Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stars Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 49,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stars Group by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSG opened at $19.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.89. Stars Group Inc has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.51.

Stars Group (NASDAQ:TSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Stars Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Stars Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stars Group Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stars Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stars Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stars Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stars Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.88.

The Stars Group Inc engages in online gaming and betting businesses primarily in Europe, Australia, and the Americas. It owns and operates gaming and related interactive entertainment businesses, such as online real-money poker, casino and betting, play-money poker, and casino and sports prediction games, which are delivered through mobile, Web, and desktop applications.

