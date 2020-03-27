Capital World Investors Purchases 1,339,282 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,920,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,282 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.07% of Franco Nevada worth $404,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Franco Nevada in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 66.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Franco Nevada from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Franco Nevada from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.91.

NYSE FNV opened at $109.95 on Friday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of $69.16 and a 52 week high of $122.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.48.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

