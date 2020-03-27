Capital World Investors Purchases 1,805,512 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,413,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,805,512 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 4.14% of AGNC Investment worth $396,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 652,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 159,101 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,273,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after buying an additional 222,100 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 572,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,114,000 after buying an additional 54,552 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 58,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 46,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $13.45 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 54.47% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a yield of 16.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.84.

AGNC Investment Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

