Capital World Investors Purchases 313,691 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Capital World Investors lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,882,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313,691 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.44% of Occidental Petroleum worth $530,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,366.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 38,758 shares of company stock valued at $631,351 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE OXY opened at $12.83 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 24.63%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 217.93%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

