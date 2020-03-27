Capital World Investors Raises Stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,608,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706,031 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 3.09% of Brookfield Property Partners worth $248,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 28,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 75,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPY opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.13. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a net margin of 28.23% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 29.13%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BPY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

