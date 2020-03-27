Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,067,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,648 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 8.36% of Allakos worth $387,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Allakos by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Allakos by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Allakos by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Allakos from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Allakos stock opened at $50.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day moving average of $79.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79 and a beta of -0.40. Allakos Inc has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $139.99.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

