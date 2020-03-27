Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,251,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,828,877 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 2.78% of Arch Capital Group worth $482,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,295,000 after purchasing an additional 907,478 shares during the period. Marshfield Associates grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 5,019,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,276,000 after purchasing an additional 670,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,717,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,105,000 after purchasing an additional 615,450 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 120.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 608,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after purchasing an additional 332,189 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

In other Arch Capital Group news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $1,838,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,245.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock valued at $4,059,038. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $48.32.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.59.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.