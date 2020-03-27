Capital World Investors Raises Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.39% of Morgan Stanley worth $321,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,181,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,768,000 after purchasing an additional 729,706 shares during the period. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 311,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,905,000 after purchasing an additional 84,289 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised Morgan Stanley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.38. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.68 per share, for a total transaction of $2,484,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

