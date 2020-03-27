Capital World Investors Sells 10,710,002 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,285,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,710,002 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.79% of Vale worth $531,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 552.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vale by 1,002.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,686 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vale by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.64. Vale SA has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $14.19.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.