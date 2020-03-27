Capital World Investors Sells 1,423,225 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,828,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,423,225 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 1.05% of Biogen worth $542,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Biogen by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $320.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from to in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $325.17.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $304.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day moving average of $283.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Biogen Inc has a twelve month low of $215.77 and a twelve month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.96% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total value of $718,565.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

