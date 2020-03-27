Capital World Investors Sells 25,389,670 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Capital World Investors lessened its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,445,835 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,389,670 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 0.85% of Micron Technology worth $507,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 408.5% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 317.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,880 shares in the company, valued at $5,032,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,300. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. Longbow Research increased their price target on Micron Technology from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

Micron Technology stock opened at $44.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.78.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

