Capital World Investors Sells 280,096 Shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,613,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 280,096 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned approximately 2.74% of Paycom Software worth $427,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,939,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 59,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,559,000 after acquiring an additional 38,454 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Paycom Software from $245.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.06.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $229.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average is $253.15. Paycom Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $173.65 and a fifty-two week high of $342.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 74.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software Inc will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

