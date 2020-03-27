Capital World Investors Sells 326,000 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,618,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 326,000 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned about 0.93% of Public Storage worth $344,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. AXA boosted its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 53,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 703,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Public Storage by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Public Storage by 2,670.8% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 323,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 311,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $184.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.94 and its 200 day moving average is $222.55. The company has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.18. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Cfra lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.18.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

