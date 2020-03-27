Capital World Investors Sells 99,706 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,706 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 2.01% of MarketAxess worth $288,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,727,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,934,000 after buying an additional 61,232 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 955,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,412,000 after buying an additional 237,744 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 339,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,678,000 after buying an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,552,000 after buying an additional 127,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,890,000 after buying an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

MKTX opened at $340.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $337.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $357.41. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $241.12 and a one year high of $421.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.67 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 40.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKTX. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $388.00 to $380.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MarketAxess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.29.

In other news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.42, for a total value of $1,027,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,014,198.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

See Also: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.