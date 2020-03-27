Capital World Investors Takes Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,551,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $250,753,000. Capital World Investors owned about 1.26% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,475,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,003,875,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.6% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter worth about $1,277,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 95,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,713,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARE. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.20%.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,255 shares of company stock worth $6,624,724 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

