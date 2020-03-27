Capital World Investors Trims Stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Capital World Investors reduced its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,985 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors owned 3.36% of Watsco worth $230,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $149.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Watsco Inc has a one year low of $132.97 and a one year high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Watsco Inc will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WSO. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

