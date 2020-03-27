Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 11,682 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 189.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LYV. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYV opened at $45.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.02. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LYV shares. Cfra raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.45.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director James S. Kahan bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.96 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,910.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,253,113.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,185,318 over the last three months. 4.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

