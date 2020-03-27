Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 17,053 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 94.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,053 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 27,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 18,190 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

SU opened at $12.78 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

