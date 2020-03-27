Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 17,583 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 566.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,686 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 17,583 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

LUV opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.37. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Buckingham Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

