Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 3,482 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 348.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAC. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,786,000 after buying an additional 609,000 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,684,000 after purchasing an additional 485,318 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,260,000 after purchasing an additional 481,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2,472.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,115,000 after acquiring an additional 247,435 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 142.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,388,000 after acquiring an additional 222,861 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $256.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 target price (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.65.

IAC stock opened at $180.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.01. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.60.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total value of $732,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,108.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,360. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

