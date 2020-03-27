Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 6,909 Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 837.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMED. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Amedisys by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 434,583 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $72,539,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $10,086,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,630,000 after purchasing an additional 57,572 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amedisys by 9.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,825,000 after purchasing an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 23,129 shares valued at $4,439,923. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.86.

NASDAQ AMED opened at $166.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amedisys Inc has a 1-year low of $106.65 and a 1-year high of $202.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.58 and a 200-day moving average of $159.89. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amedisys Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.