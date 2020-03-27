Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.07% of NetScout Systems worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTCT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,015.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 317.0% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTCT shares. BidaskClub raised NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.46. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $30.30.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

