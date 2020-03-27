Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,858 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after acquiring an additional 76,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,962,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,853,000 after acquiring an additional 47,299 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after acquiring an additional 409,195 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after acquiring an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,321,000 after acquiring an additional 85,255 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $189.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.64.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $110.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.01 and a 52 week high of $180.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.93.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,014,837.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 52,160 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $9,254,748.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,319,497.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,805 shares of company stock valued at $10,595,994 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

