Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 21,653 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 21,653 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 582.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

In other news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.77 per share, with a total value of $473,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,895,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,992,738.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mary Rose Brown purchased 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $40,002.90. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 186,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,283.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 84,645 shares of company stock valued at $610,043. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE NS opened at $8.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $890.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.63. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $399.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NS. US Capital Advisors raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup raised shares of NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.