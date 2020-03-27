Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 3,022 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $164.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $162.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.40.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,635.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SRE opened at $123.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

