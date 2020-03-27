Captrust Financial Advisors Buys Shares of 14,426 Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 14,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,429,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 22,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Imperial Capital raised Lamar Advertising from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising to in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $51.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $83.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Lamar Advertising Co has a 12-month low of $30.89 and a 12-month high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.