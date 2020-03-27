Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 112.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,331 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 86,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 119,401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,431,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,298,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.38, for a total transaction of $269,369.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,479.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,214 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,957 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $230.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 1.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.25 and a 12-month high of $299.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $254.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.70.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $492.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $295.00 to $249.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.11.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

