Captrust Financial Advisors Has $1.25 Million Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 67.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 2,665.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

